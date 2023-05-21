Mohamad’s kouyteav sachko – a Cambodian soup dish : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

The Significance of Food and Identity: A Cambodian Refugee’s Mee Champa

The writer was planning to write about the month of Ramadan and its observance of food, which is not a mundane topic. They had an interesting conversation about food and identity, particularly how it is shared by refugees and immigrant communities in cities like Kuala Lumpur. The writer received a surprise food delivery from their ex-postgrad student, Mohamad, whose mother prepared a Cambodian soup dish for their iftar-cum-dinner. Mohamad’s parents were refugees from Siem Reap, Cambodia, who fled their homeland in the 1970s and resettled in Malaysia. Malaysia is currently home to 183,790 refugees and asylum seekers from over fifty countries.

The writer explores the connection between food, people, and identity. They highlight markets like the Handicraft Market in Kota Kinabalu and Pasar Chowkit in Kuala Lumpur, where immigrants/migrants and refugees participate in the food service industry. They also mention the diverse ethnic food variety found in markets in Sarawak. Food reflects one’s culture, identity, and class and carries a lot of meaning. The culinary ecosystem of big towns and cities often mirrors diverse representations of ethnic communities. The writer urges readers to remember the significance of food and how it influences our sense of taste, food choices, and the circumstances of why certain dishes are present in our country.

