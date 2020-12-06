Mohamed Al Amin Death -Dead : Mohamed Al Amin has Died .
Mohamed Al Amin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
"The @FORDkenyaKE fraternity mourns the death of Mr. Mohamed Al Amin, the party trustee from Kilifi, the late died at Aga Khan hospital while receiving treatment. Al Amin will be remembered for his great and remarkable service to this great Party. May his soul RIP."
