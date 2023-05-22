Mohamed Mansour : Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour donates £5m to UK Conservative Party

Egyptian Billionaire Mohamed Mansour Donates £5 Million to UK Conservative Party

The UK Conservative Party has received a substantial donation from an Egyptian billionaire, the largest in two decades. Mohamed Mansour has praised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his understanding of economic growth and has donated £5 million ($6.2 million) to the Conservative Party. This is the second-largest individual donation in UK political history. The Conservative Party has recently struggled to generate funds, with donations of just £3 million between July and September, compared to the Labour Party’s £5.4 million. Mansour has previously donated £600,000 to the party and sits on the government’s advisory investment council.

