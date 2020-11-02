Mohamed Melehi Death -Dead :Modernist Artist Mohamed Melehi has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Modernist Artist Mohamed Melehi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

” Elisa Pierandrei on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to know that modernist artist Mohamed Melehi has died in a Paris hospital of complications related to Covid-19. In 1978 he co-founded the Cultural Moussem of #Asilah, in Morocco, where he was born (photo from the first moussem) #mohamedmelehi ”

Deeply saddened to know that modernist artist Mohamed Melehi has died in a Paris hospital of complications related to Covid-19. In 1978 he co-founded the Cultural Moussem of #Asilah, in Morocco, where he was born (photo from the first moussem) #mohamedmelehi #modernist pic.twitter.com/rv5ASlLwye — Elisa Pierandrei (@ShotOfWhisky) November 1, 2020

Tributes

“Any type of art you see, if you used it as a way of communication, a way of awakening attitudes, it could help broaden minds.” – Mohamed Melehi (1936-2020) pic.twitter.com/sUZUTrcPTV — Rawaa Talass (@aRTprojectdxb) November 1, 2020

Renowned Moroccan painter Mohamed Melehi, 84, dies after contracting Covid-19

Moroccan painter Mohamed Melehi has died at a Paris hospital after contracting Covid-19. He was 84.https://t.co/5ePmPJ4V13 via @alowaiscf pic.twitter.com/g4Dy6snN3d — alowais العويس (@alowaiscf) November 1, 2020

New Header Photo: An homage to Moroccan modernist Mohamed Melehi (1936-2020), who was renowned for his colorful wave paintings. Here he is in Marrakesh’s Jemaa-el-Fnaa square, filming a street exhibition he was a part of in 1969. pic.twitter.com/NvXBAubUWd — Rawaa Talass (@aRTprojectdxb) November 1, 2020

Les obsèques de l’icône de l’art moderne marocain, #MohamedMelehi, qui a tiré sa révérence mercredi dernier à #Paris, a eu lieu ce samedi 31 au cimetière du Mausolée Sidi Al Ghazouani à #Assilah, sa ville natalehttps://t.co/QZktGV5XrR #PushMaroc — Actualités du Maroc (@PushMaroc) November 1, 2020