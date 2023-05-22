Mohammad Abu Zaytoun focus keyword : Israeli army kills three Palestinians in Balata refugee camp, including Mohammad Abu Zaytoun, Fathi Abu Rizk, and Abdullah Abu Hamdan.

Israeli Army Kills Three Palestinians, Including Mohammad Abu Zaytoun, Fathi Abu Rizk, and Abdullah Abu Hamdan, in Raid on Balata Refugee Camp

The Balata refugee camp in Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, saw the Israeli army kill three Palestinian men during a raid on Monday. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Abu Zaytoun (32), Fathi Abu Rizk (30), and Abdullah Abu Hamdan (24), while at least seven others were injured, with four of them sustaining live ammunition wounds, and dozens more suffering from tear gas inhalation. Over 400 members of the Israeli forces participated in the raid, which led to violent confrontations with the citizens. Witnesses reported that an armed clash took place between gunmen and a large Israeli force that stormed Balata camp and blew up three Palestinian houses. The Palestinian Presidency strongly condemned the Israeli invasion of the Balata camp and the city of Nablus, with the official spokesman describing the attack as “a real massacre and a continuation of the all-out war Israel is waging against the Palestinian people”. Since the beginning of the year, 159 Palestinians, including 26 children, have been martyred. Israel has launched almost daily raids and killed Palestinians in the West Bank since June 2021 to suppress the phenomenon of the growing armed resistance. In 2022, Israeli troops killed more than 170 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, including at least 30 children.

