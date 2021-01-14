Mohammad Karaan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof Mohammad Karaan has Died .
Prof Mohammad Karaan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 14. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
SU is saddened by the passing of Prof Mohammad Karaan, a former Dean of the Faculty of AgriSciences, and President of Maties Rugby. “It really is a big loss , and our hearts go out to his family in this very sad time," Prof Wim de Villiers said.https://t.co/fqz2KSE0q0 pic.twitter.com/bwzICyAiSC
— Stellenbosch Univ (@StellenboschUni) January 14, 2021
