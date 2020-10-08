Mohammad Reza Shajarian Death – Dead : Obituary : Beloved Iranian Singer Passed Away.
Iranian singer Mohammad Reza Shajarian has died in Tehran at the age of 80. With a voice by turns soaring and haunting, he was considered a national treasure in Iran — and later ran afoul of the regime.https://t.co/VjA5hoic16
— NPR (@NPR) October 8, 2020
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
#BREAKING
Oct 8—Tehran, #Iran
Following the death of Mohammad-Reza Shajarian, an iconic vocalist master of traditional Persian music, Iranians are out in the streets in his memory.
Interestingly they’re chanting:
“State media is a disgrace!”
Note:
Iranians also hate #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/qSi7NvFW9Z
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) October 8, 2020
My obituary for Mohammad-Reza Shajarian, a musical colossus who united Iranians across political and religious divides, but whose music, to many, was a call to freedom from oppression https://t.co/uOIRqI1JNK via @WJS #شجريان
— Sune Engel Rasmussen (@SuneEngel) October 8, 2020
Like clockwork: @netblocks reports of internet disruptions amid protests today after the death of Mohammad Reza Shajarian, where crowds chanted “Death to the Dictator.” We’ve seen #Iran‘s regime employ this tactic early and often this year at moments where risk of unrest is high. https://t.co/kzlIzqsYA8
— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) October 8, 2020
My long time friend maestro # Shajarian passed away.He never gave in to mullahs regime.He always praised our resistance.we had many private recordings that he dedicated to our leadership. My sincere condolences 2 his family. He stood by the people & shouted death to dictator! pic.twitter.com/W6V6b5Dyj5
— Hamid Reza Taherzade (@Taaherzadeh) October 8, 2020
