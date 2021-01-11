Mohamud Hassan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mohamud Mohammed Hassan has Died .
Mohamud Mohammed Hassan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are appalled by the case of Mohamud Mohammed Hassan, who after spending the night in custody at #Cardiff Bay police station, died the following day with new injuries to his body. Our condolences to his loved ones #Justice4Mohamud #PoliceBrutality #BLM https://t.co/VSrhN3YU7P
— NPMP (@npolicemonitor) January 11, 2021
