“Mohegan Top Global Workplace 2023”: Mohegan Recognized as One of Newsweek’s Top 100 Beloved Global Workplaces for 2023

Mohegan Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

Mohegan, the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia, has been ranked 85th on Newsweek’s Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list for 2023. The list recognizes companies that prioritize respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees and have earned the loyalty and respect of their workforce.

Surveying More than 2 Million Team Members

The rankings were determined after surveying more than 2 million team members from businesses of varying sizes. The five critical areas that were measured to gauge team member sentiment included how positive workers felt about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values aligned with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm. Additionally, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity, and belonging, career development, and company leadership were analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

Mohegan’s Commitment to a Positive and Supportive Workplace Culture

Mohegan’s President and CEO, Ray Pineault, expressed his pride at being named to the list, stating that Mohegan is committed to fostering a positive and supportive workplace culture. He added that Mohegan is guided by the Spirit of Aquai, which represents their way of being welcoming, cooperative, building relationships, and having mutual respect for others, and they strive to create a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and empowered to do their best work.

The Power of a Positive Culture

Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper, emphasized the importance of a positive culture in the workplace and how the companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows.

The Methodology for the Rankings

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored based on responses to BPI’s proprietary Love of Workplace survey, external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google, and direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan’s U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand’s iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan’s loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is also the owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA.

Conclusion

Mohegan’s ranking on Newsweek’s Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list for 2023 is a testament to the company’s commitment to creating a positive and supportive workplace culture. As Mohegan continues to expand globally, they remain dedicated to prioritizing the well-being and satisfaction of their employees.

News Source : markets.businessinsider.com

Source Link :MOHEGAN NAMED TO NEWSWEEK’S LIST OF THE TOP 100 GLOBAL MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2023/