“Molduga Fin Zelda”: Obtaining Molduga Fin in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

How to Get Molduga Fin in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Are you struggling to obtain Molduga Fin in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? You’re not alone. But don’t worry, we’re here to help. Molduga Fin is a material that can be obtained by defeating the giant sand monster, Molduga. Here’s how to do it:

Where to Find Molduga Fin

Molduga is only found in the Gerudo region and has a crocodile-like shape. They mostly roam under the sand, making them difficult to spot. To defeat Molduga, you’ll need to be careful and strategic.

How to Defeat Molduga

Melee attacks are not recommended at first because Molduga has agile movements and can quickly take you out. Instead, climb up on something high, like a rock, and shoot an arrow into the sand. Molduga will jump out of the sand, thinking the arrow is alive. When it does, shoot it with a Bomb Flower to stun it. Then, use melee attacks against it. Repeat this process until Molduga is defeated and you obtain Molduga Fin.

All Molduga Fin Recipes

Here are all the elixir recipes that can be made with Molduga Fin:

Recipe Effect Ingredients Fireproof Elixir Heat Resistance Fireproof Lizard or Smotherwing Butterfly or Any Monster Part Electro Elixir Shock Resistance Thunderwing Butterfly or Electric Darner or Electric Keese Wing or Any Monster Part Hasty Elixir Speed Up Hightail Lizard or Hot-Footed Frog or Any Monster Part Hearty Elixir Heart Containers Adds Temporary Hearts Hearty Lizard or Any Monster Part Mighty Elixir Attack Up Bladed Rhino Beetle or Any Monster Part Tough Elixir Defense Up Rugged Rhino Beetle or Any Monster Part Energizing Elixir Restores Stamina Wheel Energetic Rhino Beetle or Restless Cricket or Any Monster Part Enduring Elixir Restores Stamina Wheel / Adds Temporary Stamina Tireless Frog or Any Monster Part Spicy Elixir Cold Resistance Summerwing Butterfly or Warm Darner or Any Monster Part Chilly Elixir Heat Resistance Cold Darner or Winterwing Butterfly or Any Monster Part Sneaky Elixir Stealth Up Sunset Firefly or Any Monster Part Bright Elixir Glow Deep Firefly or Any Monster Part Sticky Elixir Slip Resistance Sticky Lizard or Sticky Frog or Any Monster Part

Conclusion

Now that you know how to get Molduga Fin in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you can start making elixirs to help you in your adventures. Remember to be strategic when facing Molduga and use ranged attacks before going in for melee attacks. Good luck!

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available on Nintendo Switch.

