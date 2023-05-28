“Mole in Citadel”: “Identifying the Mole in Citadel: Who Could It Be?”

Citadel Season 1: Unpacking the Twists and Turns

Spoiler Alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Citadel, now streaming on Prime Video.

Citadel, the latest offering from Amazon Prime Video, premiered its first season recently, taking viewers on a wild ride of espionage, betrayal, and family ties. The series follows Richard Madden’s character, Kyle, who is trying to decode his identity and the truth behind the secretive organization he worked for. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ character, Nadia, is his former lover and someone who fans were led to believe was a mole. However, in the finale, her treachery is revealed to be justified, with another bombshell disclosing the actual culprit.

At the beginning of the season, Mason Kane, played by Richard Madden, loses his memory for eight years after a mission in Italy goes wrong. He ends up marrying Abby, who is actually Celeste, a former spy whom he had mind-wiped. But with the evil organization Manticore going after his family and wanting to use him to acquire Russian nuclear cores, he has to snap back into his old self. Nadia, who has also regained her memory, helps Mason, but their partnership is rocky, especially when Mason finds out they have a child together.

Throughout the season, Mason’s colleague Carter keeps pointing to Nadia as the mole who took the group down. But in the finale, it’s revealed that Mason himself is the mole. He had sold out all of Citadel’s spies to Dahlia, a sinister diplomat, years ago. Unbeknownst to Mason, Nadia was off giving birth to his child, which left him completely torn when all the memories came rushing back.

The reason Mason worked with Dahlia was that she turned out to be his mother. Citadel had ordered a missile launch when he was a child, which killed his father and wounded Dahlia. She left her son and began a career to try to bring Citadel down, but sadly, the group covered up the attack. Dahlia grew disgusted at how something as devastating as getting a terrorist location wrong could be swept aside. As such, she used Mason’s data, not to take Citadel to court, but to help start Manticore and kill the Citadel agents. This created a harrowing domino effect in the very first episode, resulting in Mason and Nadia surviving the Italian train explosion but losing their memories before they could confess their secrets.

Ultimately, family was at the core of everyone’s actions, which was the reason Mason lied about recollecting memories in the final scene. He felt guilty about how he played Celeste with whom he has a child, as well as how he kickstarted so many deaths. It was also the reason Nadia sensed something was off, leaving audiences curious about how she will react in Citadel Season 2 once she finds out about Mason’s deal with Dahlia.

Citadel’s first season is full of twists and turns that keep viewers hooked until the very end. It explores the complexities of family ties, betrayal, and espionage, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre. All six episodes of Citadel Season 1 are now streaming on Prime Video.

