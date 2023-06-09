“Molestation and Kidnapping Attempt at JNU: Abhishek Arrested, Delhi Police Looking for Three Associates”

Abhishek – suspect in JNU molestation and kidnap case : Police searching for associates of Abhishek, arrested for alleged molestation and attempted kidnap of female students in JNU campus

The Delhi Police are on the lookout for three accomplices of a 22-year-old man who was apprehended for allegedly molesting and attempting to kidnap two female students at Jawaharlal Nehru University. According to reports, the JNU Students’ Union claimed that some inebriated men in a car attempted to abduct two students and engaged in a scuffle on campus on Tuesday night. Following the incident, two cases were registered with the police – one for physical assault and another for molestation-kidnapping bid. The accused has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Gurgaon, who was driving the car during the alleged events. The police have identified the three other individuals who were with Abhishek at the time of the incident, all residents of Munirka village, and are conducting raids to arrest them. Initial investigations suggest that the four individuals were unknown to the victims and had come to the campus to meet someone. Abhishek, reportedly a graduate, is currently preparing for his MBA and had shifted from Munirka village to Gurgaon around five months ago.

