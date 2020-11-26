Molly Hammer Death -Dead – Obituaries: Kansas City artist Molly Hammer has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 26, 2020
0 Comment

Molly Hammer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“ArtsKC on Twitter: “Yesterday, the Kansas City arts community lost one of its brightest stars. Molly Hammer passed away after bravely fighting breast cancer for 13 years. We join the rest of the arts community in offering our deepest condolences to her friends and family. 🎙️#ArtsFamily #Jazz ”

