Molly McGinnis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Molly Margaret McGinnis has Died .

Molly Margaret McGinnis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2021.

Erin Kading-Davis is with Kerry McGinnis Brockmann and 3 others . 14h · Molly Margaret McGinnis was my forever friend. She was always a romantic, loved T.V. Shows such as Dawson’s Creek, 30Something, Grey’s Anatomy, 90210. Movies like Dirty Dancing, Pretty Woman. She loved reading teen magazines, little Debbie snack cakes, spicy pretzels and kids! She made everyone feel like they belonged, made me laugh until I cried. Challenged me to be more creative, had the best hand writing and could draw the cutest picture. Molly and I would often show up late for middle school, because we both had to make all of our shots of around the world. We would take trips to Marion to Visit Kelly and Bill and hung out every New Years Eve playing games together. Her family treated me like I was one of the kids! I would walk in the door and hear hey “E”, air-head and feel completely at home. We played in the street, home run derby over the house and rode our bikes to softball practice all summer long. I was in awe of how she loved her family and they always meant the world to her. Molly McGinnis, I love you my friend and I can’t wait to someday pick up right where we left off, cause believe me, even if we didn’t get a chance to talk to each other in a month or two! We never skipped a beat! RIP bestie!