Molly Steinsapir Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Molly Steinsapir has Died .

Jon Steinsapir's (and his wife Kaye's) daughter has passed away. Jon is the Estate attorney who has battled against many cases, including HBO and Safechuck/Robson. Deepest condolences go out to the Steinsapir family. This is just heartbreaking. https://t.co/DfE6gzKwI2

Madison Bonds is with Kaye Steinsapir and

please keep my sweet family from California in your prayers… sweet molly passed away today. She was involved in an bicycling accident. Molly was one of the smartest kids. She was a light to all that came in contact with her, just like her mother. Please keep Kaye (her mother), Jon (her dad), & both brothers, Eli and Nate in your prayers for the upcoming days & weeks. 🖤 we love you, Kaye Steinsapir!!

“Molly Olivia Steinsapir has been called home to G-d. While our hearts are broken in a way that feels like they can never be mended, we take comfort knowing thar Molly’s twelve years were filled with love and joy. We are immensely blessed to be her parents. We know that she is watching over us and smiling at her two beloved little brothers, Nate and Eli, and her cat Leroy and her dog Calvin. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a children’s charity if you are able and please do something good for someone who needs it.”