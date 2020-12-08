Molly Young Death -Dead – Obituary : Molly Young has Died .
Molly Young has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Today we remember an alumni that’s life was taken too soon. #11 Molly Young. Molly had the ability to make everyone smile and laugh. Her personality was so contagious. We are praying for the families involved. Molly you will always be in the Hawks Hearts. #hawkforeverinheaven pic.twitter.com/8Y3LyK9uVv
— RiverHawks HS Hockey (@RiverHawk_HS) December 7, 2020
