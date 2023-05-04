moment : Hold on…

How to Enable JavaScript and Cookies to Access Outlook India

Outlook India is a popular news platform that covers various topics such as politics, sports, entertainment, and business. However, some users may encounter the “Just a moment…” page when attempting to access the website. This page appears when JavaScript and cookies are not enabled on the user’s device or browser. Here’s how to enable JavaScript and cookies to access Outlook India.

Enabling JavaScript

JavaScript is a programming language that enables dynamic interactions on websites. Without it, some features on Outlook India may not work correctly. To enable JavaScript on your browser, follow these steps:

Open your browser and click on the three dots at the top right corner of the window. Select “Settings” from the drop-down menu. Scroll down and click on “Site settings” under the “Privacy and security” section. Click on “JavaScript” and toggle the switch to the right to enable it. Refresh the Outlook India website and the “Just a moment…” page should disappear.

Enabling Cookies

Cookies are small text files that websites use to store user preferences and login information. They are necessary for some websites, including Outlook India, to function properly. To enable cookies on your browser, follow these steps:

Open your browser and click on the three dots at the top right corner of the window. Select “Settings” from the drop-down menu. Scroll down and click on “Site settings” under the “Privacy and security” section. Click on “Cookies” and toggle the switch to the right to enable it. Refresh the Outlook India website and the “Just a moment…” page should disappear.

If you have enabled JavaScript and cookies and still encounter the “Just a moment…” page, you may need to clear your browser cache and cookies. Here’s how to do it:

Open your browser and click on the three dots at the top right corner of the window. Select “More tools” and then “Clear browsing data” from the drop-down menu. In the “Time range” drop-down menu, select “All time” to clear all data. Check the boxes next to “Cookies and other site data” and “Cached images and files”. Click on “Clear data” and wait for the process to complete. Refresh the Outlook India website and the “Just a moment…” page should disappear.

In summary, enabling JavaScript and cookies are essential for accessing Outlook India. Follow the steps outlined above to enable them on your browser. If you still encounter issues, clearing your browser cache and cookies may help. With these settings enabled, you can enjoy the latest news and updates on Outlook India.

News Source : Outlook Web Desk

Source Link :Just a moment…/