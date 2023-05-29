Moncks Corner Shooting today : 1 Arrest Made Following Fatal Shooting on Birchwood Drive in Moncks Corner

Posted on May 29, 2023

1 Killed and 1 Arrested in Shooting on Birchwood Drive in Moncks Corner today 2023.
Trivelle Fowler, 34, has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, that left Adiarylis Fowler, 24, dead. The victim was found with gunshot wounds at a property on Birchwood Drive. Fowler was identified as a suspect following an investigation by Moncks Corner detectives.

News Source : Berkeley County, SC News – The Berkeley Observer

