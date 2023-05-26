Moncrief police investigation. today : “Ongoing Investigation in Moncrief Leads to High Police Presence”

Investigation Underway with High Police Activity in Moncrief today 2023.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation at Tallahassee Avenue and Oakhurst Avenue in the Moncrief neighborhood. No details have been released about the investigation, but Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan is on the scene to learn more. The story will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay tuned to FOX30 and CBS47 for the latest news.

News Source : ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

