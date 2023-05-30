“Monday morning news Nigeria”: 10 Essential Updates from Nigerian Newspapers on Monday Morning

Today’s Summary from Nigerian Newspapers

1. Bola Tinubu Sworn In as 16th President of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu was sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday. In his inaugural address at Eagle Square, he vowed that the country would not break up and unveiled a series of steps he would take to position the country on the path of economic development, stability, and prosperity.

2. Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Opposes Fuel Subsidy Removal

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has opposed President Tinubu’s plan to enforce his predecessor’s decision to remove fuel subsidy by June ending. Tinubu had earlier affirmed that his administration would not continue to pay subsidy on petroleum products.

3. Goodluck Jonathan’s Cabinet Feared Jail Under Buhari’s Presidency

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said in an interview aired by Arise TV on Monday that members of his cabinet feared being jailed when Muhammadu Buhari won the election in 2015. Some cabinet members even felt he would run away, but he stayed in the country.

4. Woman and Two Daughters Found Dead in Lagos Shop

The Lagos State Police Command is currently working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman and her two daughters in a shop around PPL, Ijagun Okokomaiko area of the state. The deceased had locked themselves inside the shop for two days before their corpses were recovered.

5. Media Tycoon Raymond Dokpesi Dies

Media tycoon and founding Chairman, Daar Communications Limited, Raymond Dokpesi, is dead. His death was confirmed in a statement on Monday by his son and Chairman of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr.

6. Zamfara Governor Cries Out Over Empty Treasury

The new Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Dare, on Monday, cried out, saying that he met an empty treasury. Dare stressed that he did not meet anything in the treasury when he took over the affairs of the state from his predecessor, Bello Matawalle.

7. Joe Biden Expresses Desire to Work With Tinubu

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has expressed the desire to work with the newly sworn-in President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu. This was disclosed in a statement on Monday from Biden to Tinubu while felicitating with the new Nigeria President.

8. Plateau State Governor Inherited N200 Billion Debt Burden

New Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, said he inherited a state with a debt burden of N200 billion. He disclosed this in his inaugural speech after his swearing-in ceremony in Jos, the state capital.

9. Fuel Queues in Lagos After Subsidy Removal Announcement

Petrol stations in Lagos started witnessing queues a few hours after President Bola Tinubu announced that “fuel subsidy is gone”. It was observed that NNPC stations in Ikeja were crowded by motorists who rushed to buy the product.

10. Kogi State Government Investigates Canal Accident

The Kogi State Government has launched an investigation into the causes of the death of five of its citizens whose car plunged into a canal in the state on Friday. The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, made this known in a statement issued in Lokoja on Monday.

