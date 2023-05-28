“Money Butterfly Origami Tutorial”: Step-by-Step Guide for Creating a Butterfly with Money Origami Using a Dollar Bill

Money Butterfly Origami: A Creative Way to Use Your Dollar Bills

Are you tired of using your dollar bills in the same old boring way? Why not try making a money butterfly origami? Not only is it a fun and creative way to use your money, but it also makes for a great gift or decoration. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step tutorial on how to make a dollar bill origami butterfly.

Dollar Bill Origami Butterfly Tutorial

Before we dive into the tutorial, let’s talk a bit about the history of origami. Origami is a Japanese art form that involves folding paper into different shapes and designs. The word origami comes from the Japanese words “ori” meaning fold and “kami” meaning paper. Origami has been practiced in Japan for centuries and has since gained popularity around the world.

Now, let’s get started with the tutorial. To make a money butterfly origami, you will need a dollar bill and a few basic origami folds.

Step 1: Fold the Dollar Bill in Half

Start by folding the dollar bill in half lengthwise, with the top edge lining up with the bottom edge. Crease the fold and then unfold the bill.

Step 2: Fold the Corners

Next, fold the top corners of the dollar bill down to the center crease. Crease the folds and then unfold them.

Step 3: Fold the Edges

Now, fold the top edges of the dollar bill down to the center crease, making sure to tuck the corners underneath. Crease the folds and then unfold them.

Step 4: Fold the Corners Again

Fold the top corners of the dollar bill down to the center crease again, but this time tuck them underneath the edge folds. Crease the folds and then unfold them.

Step 5: Fold the Edges Again

Fold the top edges of the dollar bill down to the center crease again, but this time tuck them underneath the corner folds. Crease the folds and then unfold them.

Step 6: Fold the Top Edges

Fold the top edges of the dollar bill down to the center crease, making sure to tuck the corners underneath. Crease the folds.

Step 7: Fold the Bottom Edges

Fold the bottom edges of the dollar bill up to the center crease, making sure to tuck the corners underneath. Crease the folds.

Step 8: Fold the Bill in Half

Fold the dollar bill in half lengthwise, with the top edge lining up with the bottom edge. Crease the fold.

Step 9: Fold the Wings

Fold the top corners of the dollar bill down to form the butterfly wings. Crease the folds.

Step 10: Shape the Butterfly

Finally, shape the butterfly by gently folding the wings up and down. Your money butterfly origami is now complete!

Money butterfly folding instruction

If you’re a visual learner, check out this video tutorial on how to make a money butterfly origami:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xp6aG8vOkv4

Conclusion

Making a money butterfly origami is a fun and creative way to use your dollar bills. With just a few basic origami folds, you can create a beautiful butterfly that can be used as a gift or decoration. So why not give it a try and see what kind of money butterfly origami you can create?

Source Link :Money Butterfly Origami, Dollar Bill Origami Butterfly Tutorial, Money butterfly folding instruction/

Origami butterfly with money Fold a butterfly with dollar bills Money origami butterfly step by step How to make a butterfly out of money Dollar butterfly origami tutorial