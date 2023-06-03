money clutter: How to Simplify and Declutter Your Finances: 5 Tips by Liz Weston

Simplify Your Financial Life by Clearing Out Money Clutter

Just like household clutter, money clutter can pile up and cause stress. Money clutter includes unused credit cards, old retirement accounts, and unnecessary financial paperwork. Broken systems, such as bill payment routines that lead to overdrafts or late fees, can also add to the clutter. Here are five tasks to consider to simplify your financial life:

1. Consolidate Accounts

Consolidating financial accounts can reduce stress and help you keep track of your finances. Combining workplace retirement accounts or rolling them into a single individual retirement account can be an easy way to consolidate. Closing unused credit cards is also worth considering, but be mindful of potential damage to your credit scores. Keep your oldest and highest-limit cards, and ask whether the credit limit on a card you want to close can be reallocated to one you want to keep.

2. Get It All on One Page

Budgeting apps or features offered by your bank or brokerage can allow you to link all your financial accounts and transactions in one place. This overview can help you better manage your money without having to log in to multiple accounts.

3. Automate What You Can

Automating bill payments can help avoid late fees and damage to your credit scores. Bills that stay consistent, such as mortgages and auto loans, are good candidates for automation. Automating regular contributions to your savings for goals such as retirement or an emergency fund can also be helpful. Be mindful of bills that vary each month and the potential risk of overdrafting your checking account.

4. Reduce Paper Clutter

Switching to paperless statements and bills can reduce paper clutter and the need for filing or shredding paperwork. Most paperwork from the past can be safely scanned or downloaded into a computer. Be sure to back up your computer regularly. Consult online resources or a tax pro or financial planner for guidance on when to shred existing paperwork.

5. Consider Hiring Help

Consider hiring a tax pro, accredited financial counselor or coach, or financial planner to assist with various aspects of your finances. Hiring help can provide personalized information and reduce stress. Simplifying your financial life can help you live a more fulfilled life with ease.

Clearing out money clutter can help simplify your financial life and reduce stress. Consolidating accounts, getting all your accounts on one page, automating what you can, reducing paper clutter, and considering hiring help are all effective ways to simplify your financial life.

