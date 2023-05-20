money laundering victim : Woman doctor victim of impersonation scam by fake police officials: Delhi Police

“Police investigate fraudulent scheme targeting victim’s fixed deposits with fake officials posing as Mumbai authorities”

According to the police, the female doctor reported that several individuals impersonating officers from Mumbai’s Andheri Police Station, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials, customs officials, Narcotics officials, and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank official had approached her. The culprits convinced the victim to break her fixed deposits for verification and seizure purposes, claiming that 23 accounts had been opened using the same KYC. The police stated that the crooks informed the victim that the amount had to be transferred to RBI for verification, as it was suspected to be proceeds of crime, and would be returned to her after the verification. To lend credibility to their claims, the crooks sent a letter from RBI and a complaint on the letterhead of Mumbai Police to the woman. The officials added that the Delhi Police is still searching for the perpetrators behind the scheme. A case has been filed under sections 420, 468, 471, 389, 170, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code based on the victim’s complaints, and the police are currently conducting further investigations.

News Source : ANI

