money management: How does this Etobicoke couple spend their $157,000 annual income?

Marion Rana, 31, and Jarelle Gabison, 34, are an Etobicoke couple who are earning a combined income of $157,000 per year. Marion works as a marketing manager at a tech company, while Jarelle is an apprentice electrician. They live in a one-bedroom condo near Bloor and Islington, and despite their high income, they still keep a tight budget.

Rent: $2,200 a month

“We recently moved from Mississauga to shorten our commutes,” says Marion. “Jarelle’s office is now a 10-minute bus ride away, and we’re close to the Gardiner and the 427, so for me, getting to work is a breeze.”

Internet: $54 a month

“We were paying over $100, but we recently got a deal with Fido,” Marion says.

Phone: $124 a month, combined

“Jarelle’s phone is mostly covered by her work, so the majority of the bill is my plan,” Marion says.

Groceries: $550 a month

“Cooking every day comes naturally to us,” says Jarelle. “We try to combat inflation by shopping in bulk at Costco and freezing things.”

RRSP and TFSA: $2,500 a month

“I’m currently earning more than Marion,” Jarelle says. “To be equitable, we assign most of his monthly income to investments and savings while mine goes to everyday spending, bills, and debt. I provide for the present, and he provides for the future.”

Emergency fund: $310 a month

“This allows us a safety net for unexpected costs,” Marion says.