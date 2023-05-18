money management: How does this Etobicoke couple spend their $157,000 annual income?

This Etobicoke Couple Makes $157,000 a Year. How Do They Spend It?
Meet Marion Rana and Jarelle Gabison
Marion Rana, 31, and Jarelle Gabison, 34, are an Etobicoke couple who are earning a combined income of $157,000 per year. Marion works as a marketing manager at a tech company, while Jarelle is an apprentice electrician. They live in a one-bedroom condo near Bloor and Islington, and despite their high income, they still keep a tight budget.
Regular Expenses
- Rent: $2,200 a month
- Internet: $54 a month
- Phone: $124 a month, combined
- Groceries: $550 a month
- RRSP and TFSA: $2,500 a month
- Emergency fund: $310 a month
“We recently moved from Mississauga to shorten our commutes,” says Marion. “Jarelle’s office is now a 10-minute bus ride away, and we’re close to the Gardiner and the 427, so for me, getting to work is a breeze.”
“We were paying over $100, but we recently got a deal with Fido,” Marion says.
“Jarelle’s phone is mostly covered by her work, so the majority of the bill is my plan,” Marion says.
“Cooking every day comes naturally to us,” says Jarelle. “We try to combat inflation by shopping in bulk at Costco and freezing things.”
“I’m currently earning more than Marion,” Jarelle says. “To be equitable, we assign most of his monthly income to investments and savings while mine goes to everyday spending, bills, and debt. I provide for the present, and he provides for the future.”
“This allows us a safety net for unexpected costs,” Marion says.
Recent Splurges
- Kitchen island: $300 from Wayfair
- Counter stools: $420 from EQ3
“Our new place has a galley kitchen, essentially a hallway,” Marion says. “Having a dining table would be too much, but the island adds counter space and gives us a place to eat.”
“We happened upon them at The Bay, and they matched the kitchen island perfectly,” says Jarelle. “I couldn’t get them out of my head—they were so beautiful.”
Conclusion
Marion and Jarelle are a great example of how a high income doesn’t necessarily mean extravagant spending. They are responsible with their finances, prioritizing savings and investments while still allowing themselves small splurges on items that bring them joy. By keeping a tight budget, they can ensure financial security and stability for their future.
News Source : Toronto Life
Source Link :This Etobicoke couple makes $157,000 a year. How do they spend it?/