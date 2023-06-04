“Money Origami”: Money Candy: A Tutorial on Making Candy from Banknotes with ZA Bros’ Money Origami

Introduction

Money candy, also known as note candy, is a fun way to fold paper money into decorative shapes. It is a great way to give cash as a gift or to add a unique touch to any cash transaction. In this tutorial, we will show you how to make money candy using simple origami techniques.

Materials Required

To make money candy, you will need the following materials:

Paper money (bills of any denomination)

Scissors (optional)

Ruler (optional)

Instructions

Step 1: Fold the Bill in Half

Start by folding the bill in half lengthwise, creasing it well. This will create a vertical crease down the center of the bill.

Step 2: Fold the Corners

Fold the top corners of the bill down to the center crease, making a triangle shape. Repeat the same step for the bottom corners.

Step 3: Fold the Top and Bottom Edges

Fold the top and bottom edges of the bill up to the center crease, creating a small diamond shape in the center. Crease the folds well.

Step 4: Fold the Top and Bottom Corners

Fold the top and bottom corners of the bill towards the center crease, creating a kite shape. Crease the folds well.

Step 5: Fold the Top and Bottom Flaps

Fold the top and bottom flaps of the kite shape inward, creating a small triangle shape. Crease the folds well.

Step 6: Fold the Top and Bottom Flaps Again

Fold the top and bottom flaps of the small triangle shape inward again, creating a smaller triangle shape. Crease the folds well.

Step 7: Tuck the Flaps

Tuck the top and bottom flaps of the smaller triangle into the pockets created by the previous folds. This will create a small, folded square.

Step 8: Shape the Candy

Gently shape the folded square into a candy shape by pulling the edges outward and puffing up the center. This will create a three-dimensional candy shape.

Step 9: Customize the Candy

You can customize the candy by adding additional folds or decorations. For example, you can fold the edges of the candy inward to create a more rounded shape, or you can add a small ribbon or sticker to the center of the candy.

Conclusion

Money candy is a fun and creative way to fold paper money into decorative shapes. It is a great way to give cash as a gift or to add a unique touch to any cash transaction. With just a few simple folds, you can create a three-dimensional candy shape that is sure to impress. So, go ahead and try making your own money candy today!

Currency Candy Money Folding Tutorial Origami Money Candy Cash Candy Crafts Financial Sweet Treats