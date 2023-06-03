Moneybagg Yo Net Worth: Moneybagg Yo Claims $200K Per Show Earnings and Challenges Reported $4M Net Worth

Moneybagg Yo Claims He Makes Nearly $200K Per Show, Disputes His $4M Net Worth

Memphis artist Moneybagg Yo has claimed that he makes almost $200,000 per show and has disputed his estimated net worth on Google, which says he’s reportedly worth $4 million. In a recent appearance on the Complex show 360 With Speedy Morman, the rapper was asked about his net worth and whether the figure that shows up on Google is accurate. He responded with a defiant “no” and went on to claim that he’s worth more than $4 million.

Moneybagg Yo stated that he made more than $4 million last year alone, pointing out that he received $200,000 for a single performance. He also said that he understands business and is still a street hustler at heart, so he sets his fee at no less than $150,000. Moneybagg Yo has been open about his journey as a musician lately, including his recent admission that he cheated on Ari Fletcher and is working to make it right.

In an interview with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast, Moneybagg Yo talked about his mistakes and poor decisions, saying that he had never been in a real relationship before and that he was used to his previous environment. He apologized for his actions and said that he’s working through the situation with Fletcher’s help and understanding.

Moneybagg Yo’s claim that he makes almost $200,000 per show is a significant amount, but it’s not unheard of in the music industry. Many high-profile artists charge similar fees for their performances, especially for large-scale events such as festivals and concerts. However, it’s important to note that this figure may not be representative of his overall income, as it’s possible that he earns money from other sources such as merchandise sales, streaming royalties, and endorsements.

Regarding his disputed net worth, it’s unclear exactly how Google calculates this figure. The search engine giant often relies on publicly available information and estimates, which may not always be accurate. Moneybagg Yo’s claim that he’s worth more than $4 million could be based on his total assets, including property, investments, and other income streams.

Overall, Moneybagg Yo’s comments shed light on the business side of the music industry and the importance of knowing your worth as an artist. While it’s important to have a realistic understanding of your financial situation, it’s also important to set your fees and expectations accordingly. As Moneybagg Yo said, “Ya’ll set the standard. I’m still a hustler, I’m a street n-gga at the end of the day so I understand business, too.”

