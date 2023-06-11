“Mongrel Mob Barbarian president killed in Ōpōtiki, sparking police alert” – Steven Rota Taiatini named as victim

Steven Rota Taiatini : “Mongrel Mob Barbarian president killed in Ōpōtiki, sparking police alert”

The president of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians, Steven Rota Taiatini, aged 45, was the victim of a fatal incident in Ōpōtiki on Friday night, and the police are carrying out a homicide investigation into his death, which occurred during a disorder-related incident on St John St. His death led to a significant gang presence in the area, causing heightened police vigilance. An Ōpōtiki resident reported seeing numerous Mongrel Mob and Barbarians gang members arriving in town, and expressed concerns about potential retribution attacks. Detective Inspector Lew Warner has urged the public to provide any information related to the incident, and stated that the police would complete their scene examination today.

News Source : Luke Chapman

