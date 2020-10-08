Monica Roberts Death – Dead :  Monica Roberts Obituary : TransGriot Founder and Transgender Advocate has died. Cause of Death Unknown.

African-American blogger, writer, and transgender rights advocate Monica Roberts has died , according to a statement posted online on October 8 . 2020.

Who is Monica Roberts

Monica Roberts was an African-American blogger, writer, and transgender rights advocate. She was the founding editor of TransGriot, a blog focusing on issues pertaining to trans women, particularly of color.

Roberts grew up in segregated Houston to a schoolteacher mother and DJ father, and graduated from the Houston Independent School District in 1980. Roberts began her gender transition in 1993-94.

She was working in Houston as an airline gate agent at that time. She had felt since she was five or six that "something was different about me", but didn't have access to black trans role models at that time (the 1970s); she felt that she would have transitioned earlier if she had.