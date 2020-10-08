Monica Roberts Death – Dead : Monica Roberts Obituary : TransGriot Founder and Transgender Advocate has died. Cause of Death Unknown.
Who is Monica Roberts
Monica Roberts was an African-American blogger, writer, and transgender rights advocate. She was the founding editor of TransGriot, a blog focusing on issues pertaining to trans women, particularly of color.
Roberts grew up in segregated Houston to a schoolteacher mother and DJ father, and graduated from the Houston Independent School District in 1980. Roberts began her gender transition in 1993-94.
She was working in Houston as an airline gate agent at that time. She had felt since she was five or six that “something was different about me”, but didn’t have access to black trans role models at that time (the 1970s); she felt that she would have transitioned earlier if she had. According to her profile on Wikipedia
We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of pioneering Black trans journalist Monica Roberts. Her award-winning blog @TransGriot set the standard for many of us in independent trans & queer media. We’re sending strength and love with our condolences to her friends & family.
We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of pioneering Black trans journalist Monica Roberts. Her award-winning blog @TransGriot set the standard for many of us in independent trans & queer media. We’re sending strength and love with our condolences to her friends & family. pic.twitter.com/1UVVcxjbsh
— Autostraddle (@autostraddle) October 8, 2020
Monica Roberts Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
So sad to hear about the passing of Monica Roberts- @TransGriot – a fearless journalist, a tireless activist, and a force of nature. We are all better because of her work & her light. May she rest in power. 💖💙 https://t.co/FIR7VPF5Ai
— Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) October 8, 2020
Just drove back into cell service after camping to a text about @TransGriot. I don’t want to believe this is true. There’s no one like Monica Roberts—a big sister of sorts and elder statesman to so many LGBTQ people in politics and journalism. Absolutely devastated.
— Mary Emily O’Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) October 8, 2020
So incredibly sad to learn that Monica Roberts, a legendary Black trans journalist in Houston, has died. The outpouring of love and awe for her life is painfully hard to read. https://t.co/1QjaI4KP4J
— Jen Rice (@jen_rice_) October 8, 2020
Saddened to hear the news that Ms. Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) passed this week. She was such a powerful force for Black trans journalism and I was honored to feature her expertise in last year’s #TransObituariesProject. Her work and brilliance live on through us. #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/FfiYhhj1Co
— Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) October 8, 2020
Our community has lost an icon & trailblazing voice. Monica Roberts was a fierce leader & brought a light to the injustice transgender people face, particularly Black trans women. We send our deepest condolences to her loved ones. https://t.co/7xeQ1lhm84
— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 8, 2020
Eboné F. Bell wrote
I am so grateful for the time I had with Monica Roberts. She was a powerhouse in our community, a fierce trans advocate, and will forever be a legend. Rest in power, sis!
Jay wrote
Devastated to hear about the death of Monica Roberts. She was a legend in trans advocacy and inspired us, pushed us and helped us all. Relentlessly.
Eric Wrote
Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) was a true force – a beacon of dignity – and I was always learning when I heard her speak. You could feel the passion for her deeply important work of sharing the stories of fellow transgender people. Very much gone too soon. Rest in peace and power.
Tim Teeman wrote
The death of the amazing Monica Roberts is a huge, terrible loss. In a powerful and moving interview last year, she spoke to @SLAwrites about her life and her work identifying trans murder victims.
Monica Castillo wrote
I had the pleasure of meeting Monica Roberts at our last in-person EIJ conference. She was nice to me when I cried during Ana Real’s tribute & made jokes through dinner which kept me from crying again. I’m grateful I got to meet her & learn about her work from that experience.Broken heart
Quote Tweet
Charlotte Clymer wrote
I am completely heartbroken tonight over the death of Monica Roberts (@TransGriot), who dedicated her life to reporting on fatal violence against trans and non-binary people. She provided a public service that was grueling and merciless and essential. What a terrible year.
Marcel Police wrote
We have lost a local powerhouse; a beacon of light and inspiration. I offer endless love and my deepest condolences to the Houston GLBT Caucus, the Black Transwomen Organization, and everyone who was blessed to know Monica Roberts.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.