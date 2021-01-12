Monroe Schneider Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Monroe Schneider has Died .

By | January 12, 2021
0 Comment

Monroe Schneider Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Monroe Schneider has Died .

Monroe Schneider has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Rob Schneider @RobSchneider Make the imagination leap that we are not a country divided by two parties of inseparable ideas and values but of one people and one nation indivisible by god. In loving memory of Pilar Monroe Schneider, Feb 19 1929 – Jan 11 2021. #GodBlessYouMom

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.