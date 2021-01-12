Monroe Schneider Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Monroe Schneider has Died .
Monroe Schneider has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Make the imagination leap that we are not a country divided by two parties of inseparable ideas and values but of one people and one nation indivisible by god.
In loving memory of Pilar Monroe Schneider, Feb 19 1929 – Jan 11 2021. #GodBlessYouMom pic.twitter.com/82SIQhMlga
— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 12, 2021
