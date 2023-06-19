Monsignor Donovan High School Alumnus Nick Miranda Passes Away – Toms River, NJ Obituary and Cause of Death Revealed

Obituary for Nick Miranda, Monsignor Donovan High School Alumnus, Toms River NJ

Nick Miranda, a beloved Monsignor Donovan High School alumnus, passed away on [insert date] in Toms River, NJ. He was [insert age] years old.

Nick was born in [insert birthplace] on [insert birthdate] to [insert parents’ names]. He attended Monsignor Donovan High School and graduated in [insert graduation year]. During his time at Monsignor Donovan, Nick was known for his kind-hearted nature and his love for sports.

After graduating from Monsignor Donovan, Nick went on to [insert college/university] where he earned a degree in [insert degree]. He then pursued a career in [insert career field] and was highly respected by his colleagues.

Nick will be remembered for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his unwavering loyalty to his family and friends. He had a passion for [insert hobbies/interests] and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

The cause of Nick’s death was [insert cause of death]. He is survived by his [insert family members]. A funeral service will be held on [insert funeral date and time] at [insert funeral location]. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to [insert charity of choice].

Nick will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Nick.

Nick Miranda cause of death Monsignor Donovan High School alumnus obituary Toms River NJ death announcement Nick Miranda funeral arrangements Remembrances of Nick Miranda from friends and family