Monsignor Giovanni Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Monsignor Giovanni Braschi Rector of the Sanctuary Of Saint Philomena has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Monsignor Giovanni Braschi Rector of the Sanctuary Of Saint Philomena died suddenly this morning in the Sanctuary. He lovingly restored the Sanctuary and revived devotion to Saint Philomena . Requiesce in pace.

Saint Philomena , the daughter of light , pray for us!

