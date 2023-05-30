“monsoon preparedness in Karnataka”: Bengaluru: U T Khader, Karnataka Speaker, assesses monsoon readiness in Dakshina Kannada

Preventing Floods During Monsoon Season: Karnataka Assembly Speaker Holds Meeting with District Officials

Introduction

The monsoon season in India brings with it the promise of relief from the scorching heat of summer. However, it also brings the threat of floods, which can cause extensive damage to property and loss of life. In an effort to prevent such a scenario, U T Khader, the Karnataka Assembly Speaker, representing Mangaluru constituency, held a meeting with district officials to discuss measures to prevent floods during the upcoming monsoon season in Dakshina Kannada district.

Discussion

During the meeting, Khader emphasized the need for officials to be prepared to face any situation that might arise during the monsoon season. Low lying and hilly areas have been identified as vulnerable areas, and officials have been asked to take measures to prevent flooding in these areas. The importance of opening control rooms and taking the help of local organizations was also stressed upon.

The fishing community was also consulted during the meeting, and discussions were held to make boats available in case of an emergency. This is an important step, as floods can often lead to people being stranded in their homes, with no means of escape.

The Forest Department and Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) were also asked to work in tandem during the monsoon season. This is because tree falls and power outages are common during heavy rain, which can exacerbate the flood situation.

In case of damage to houses during the monsoon, officials have been directed to release immediate compensation of ₹10,000. This is a welcome move, as it provides relief to those who have suffered losses due to floods.

Conclusion

Floods during the monsoon season can cause extensive damage to property and loss of life. It is therefore important for officials to take measures to prevent flooding and be prepared to handle any situation that might arise. The meeting held by U T Khader with district officials is a step in the right direction, as it emphasizes the need for preparedness and coordination among different agencies. It is hoped that these measures will help prevent flooding during the upcoming monsoon season in Dakshina Kannada district.

