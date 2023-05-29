“Monster Curry Recipe TotK”: Creating Monster Curry in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

The Importance of Cooking in Tears of the Kingdom

Cooking is an absolutely essential part of Tears of the Kingdom, and there are more recipes than ever to perfect and get to grips with to make sure you’re never traveling without a hearty meal.

Not Your Average Recipes

Of course, there’s the basic combination of meat and mushroom to make simple skewers or the more elaborate Warding Salt Grilled Meat, but there are a few recipes you might not initially think to make that can benefit your adventure, even if they are a bit of a one and done.

Monster Curry Recipe

Monster Curry is a perfect example of a meal you might not think to make, but it can be a valuable addition to your recipe cards once you have. Everything you need to create Monster Curry in Tears of the Kingdom:

1x Goron Spice

1x Hylian Rice

1x Monster Extract

You’re free to add any sort of meat, alongside things like Hearty Truffles to bulk out the dish and increase its healing power, but you might want to save these ingredients for once you’ve at least made Monster Curry once so you know you’re not wasting any potentially valuable ingredients alongside things like Monster Extract.

Adding Buffs to Monster Curry

On its own, Monster Curry is only capable of healing rather than providing any sort of buff or boost to Link’s stats, which is a bit of a shame since it would be a cool meal to cook up and receive some sort of attack buff without any additional ingredients, but you’re flexible to trial and error adding things like Silent Shrooms or Spicy Peppers to try and get certain buffs like Cold Resistant Monster Curry or Sneaky Monster Curry.

Conclusion

Once you’ve made this dish once, you’ll at least have the recipe card to look back on if you find yourself with surplus ingredients and no idea what to do with them. It might be best to stick with your mushroom skewers though, I can’t imagine Monster Extract has a great flavor. For more Tears of the Kingdom content, it’s worth checking out How to Defeat Moragia in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) or How to Defeat Gloom Hands in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) now you’ve got a hearty meal to accompany your adventure.

News Source : Prima Games

Source Link :How to Make Monster Curry in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)/