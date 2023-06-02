“Monster Soup recipe TotK”: A Guide to Creating Monster Soup in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

How to Make Monster Soup in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, cooking is an essential part of the gameplay. You can create a wide variety of dishes, some of which are quite delicious, while others are not so much. Monster Soup is one of those recipes that falls under the latter category. It is not a popular dish among the inhabitants of Hyrule, but if you are feeling adventurous, here is a guide on how to make it.

Ingredients Required

To make Monster Soup, you will need the following ingredients:

Monster Extract Tabantha Wheat Fresh Milk Goat Butter

All of these ingredients can be found in various locations throughout the game. Fresh Milk and Goat Butter can be purchased from the village of Hateno. Tabantha Wheat can be found in Rito Village or on certain hillsides in the wild. Monster Extract can be purchased from Tarrey Town for 50 rupees.

Instructions

Once you have all the ingredients, follow these steps to make Monster Soup:

Open your inventory and select the cooking pot. Add one Monster Extract, one Tabantha Wheat, one Fresh Milk, and one Goat Butter to the pot. Stir the ingredients together until they are well combined. Cook the mixture over an open flame until the soup is ready.

And that’s it! You have successfully made Monster Soup.

Uses of Monster Soup

Unfortunately, Monster Soup is not a very useful dish. It only restores a quarter of a heart on your health meter and does not provide any additional benefits. However, if you are a completionist and want to try every recipe in the game, then making Monster Soup is a must.

Alternatives to Monster Soup

If you are not a fan of Monster Soup, there are many other soups you can make in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that are much tastier and provide more benefits. For example, Veggie Cream Soup is a popular dish that requires similar ingredients to Monster Soup but is much more satisfying to eat. So, before you decide to make Monster Soup, consider trying out some of the other recipes that are available to you.

Conclusion

Monster Soup may not be the most popular dish in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it is still worth trying at least once. By following the instructions provided in this guide, you can make your own batch of Monster Soup and see for yourself why it is not a fan favorite. And who knows, maybe you will end up liking it after all!

News Source : Jason Venter

Source Link :How to make Monster Soup in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)/