Mont Saint-Michel SEO keyword: “historic Mont Saint-Michel”: 5 Important Facts about Mont Saint-Michel in France

The 2023 Blue Flag beach rankings have been released, and this year the list includes 405 beaches across France. The Blue Flag is a globally recognized eco-label that certifies beaches and marinas that meet strict environmental, safety, accessibility, and education criteria. The flag guarantees clean beaches and marinas, excellent quality bathing water, and sustainable tourism practices. Over 95 percent of last year’s beaches maintained their place on the list, with most of them located in Occitanie (108) and Provence-Alpes-Côte-Azur (86).

France welcomed eight new beaches to the list this year, including three in Brittany, one in Gironde, one in the Lot département, two in the Vendée, and one in Corsica. Brittany’s Plage de Trez Goarem in Audierne is located in an environmentally protected area, home to dunes and wildlife. The beach is about 800m long, with mostly sand and some pebbles. It is only supervised during the summers, and swimmers are advised to pay attention to the flag flying, as currents and waves can sometimes be strong.

Plage du Trez in Bénodet, also located in Brittany, is known to be “ideal for families” and is near the five-star beach resort of Bénodet. It has its own “Club Mickey” – a kids’ club where children can enjoy sports, activities, and other beach-related entertainment. There are free showers, and the beach is supervised during the summers. People can also rent equipment for windsurfing and other activities.

Plage de Porsman in Plouarzel, Brittany, is a small sandy beach off the Porspaul harbor, known for particularly beautiful sunsets. It is also the spot where a local sailing camp sets off from during the summers. Gironde’s Plage de la Chambrette (Estuaire) offers a lovely view of the port of Le Verdon and is popular with families, as it offers a “Mickey Club.” Because it is located along the estuary, the waves tend to be smaller, and there are plenty of water sporting activities available nearby. Pets are not allowed.

The newly recognized Lac Vert in Catus Plage of the Lot département is not on the ocean at all – it is along the Lac Vert in southwestern France. The swimming area is home to plenty of recreational activities, like canoeing, beach volleyball, and barbecue spaces with picnics. In the summer, local authorities set up inflatables on the lake for children and adults to enjoy. The beach is supervised during the summer, and there are public restrooms on-site.

Plan d’eau in Presqu’île in the Vendée is near La Rochelle and offers plenty of restaurants, swimming, and general beach holiday fun. The plan d’eau beach is supervised during the months of July and August and has a nearby playground for children to enjoy. Flandre Dunkerque in La Tranche-sur-Mer, Vendée, is a sandy beach within walking distance from La Tranche-sur-Mer town. It is supervised during July and August, and animals are allowed on leashes.

Finally, if you are looking to take a trip to Corsica this summer, you can choose from five different Blue Flag beaches, including the new addition: Porto Pollo. The large sandy beach is close to a nearby marina, with clear, turquoise waters and is not far from Les Cathédrales, one of the most popular diving sites in Corsica. There is typically a lifeguard on duty during the summer.

In conclusion, France’s Blue Flag beach ranking for 2023 includes 405 beaches that have met stringent environmental, safety, accessibility, and education criteria. The eight new additions to the list are all unique in their offerings, and each promises to provide visitors with an exceptional beach experience. Whether you are looking for family-friendly activities, beautiful sunsets, or water sports, there is a Blue Flag beach in France that will meet your needs.

