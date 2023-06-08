“Montana man Quinton Antoine Branch wanted for sexually assaulting child in Upshur County, Texas”

Quinton Antoine Branch – focus keyword : Suspect Quinton Antoine Branch wanted for sexually assaulting child in Upshur County, Texas

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Quinton Antoine Branch, a man from Montana who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in East Texas. Branch, who used to live in Upshur County, is described as a 41-year-old Black man who stands at 5’9 and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and pants on Highway 49 on Thursday morning. The suspect is acquainted with the victim and their family, and he has relatives and acquaintances in Upshur County. Law enforcement officials have issued a warrant for Branch’s arrest, and he has reportedly threatened to harm himself. Anyone with information on Branch’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office or Upshur County Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Zak Wellerman

