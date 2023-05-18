Montana TikTok ban: NPR Gets Input from TikTok’s ‘Unofficial Ambassador’ on Montana’s Ban

1. #MontanaTikTokBan

Montana TikToker Christian W. Poole is uncertain about his future on the app following the state’s pending ban. Poole, who has gained a significant social media following for his videos on Montana’s culture and everyday life, says he is less concerned about losing income than he is about losing connection with his followers. Montana recently passed a bill banning TikTok, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, and would be enforced by fines of up to $10,000 a day for platforms still offering the app. Montana is the first state to pursue an outright ban on TikTok, citing privacy concerns over the Chinese-owned app, which has also faced restrictions on government phones and school-owned devices. While no direct evidence exists of the Chinese government accessing user data, Chinese laws allow for potential access upon request. TikTok has vowed to fight the ban, calling it an unconstitutional violation of free speech. The White House has also threatened to ban the app nationally unless parent company Byte Dance finds an American buyer.

What is happening with TikTok in Montana?

Montana has signed Senate Bill 419 which bans TikTok on government devices, and will ban the app outright from Jan. 1, 2024. The ban will be enforced by fines of up to $10,000 a day for platforms still offering the app, like the Google Play store or the Apple App store. Christian W. Poole, a Montana resident and TikToker, who has amassed a hefty social media following, is concerned about the ban’s impact on his followers and the potential for it to set a precedent for further government control. The ban has yet to be enforced and is expected to face legal challenges.

Why is Montana banning TikTok?

The TikTok bans on government devices are fueled by privacy concerns over the Chinese-owned app. While no direct evidence of the Chinese Government accessing user data exists, laws in China allow the government to potentially access the information if requested.

What is the reaction to the ban?

Governor Greg Gianforte says the ban is about protecting Montanans’ private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party. However, TikTok has called the ban an unconstitutional violation of Americans’ free speech rights, and groups like the ACLU are backing TikTok’s fight. White House officials are also threatening to ban the app nationally unless parent company Byte Dance finds an American buyer.

