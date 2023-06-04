Montessori Shelves : Home and Classroom Organization Made Easy with RRI Goods 2-Shelf Kids Bookshelf & Toy Storage Organizer!

2-Tier Kids Bookshelf & Toy Storage Organizer by RRI Goods | 3-Compartment Montessori Shelves for Organizing & Storing Home and Classroom Items



Introducing the perfect storage solution for your child’s books and toys – the 2-shelf 3-compartment kids bookcase and toy organizer. This toddler-sized kids organizer and storage has the perfect height, making it easy for kids to see and grab their favorite books and toys. The bookcase provides ample storage space on the top shelf for your child’s favorite books, while the 2-section toy organizer on the bottom shelf makes it easy to keep toys organized and within reach.

The bookcase is constructed from 100% Birch Plywood with mortise & hex screw joinery, making it sturdy and durable. The sturdy construction and durable materials ensure that this bookcase will stand up to even the most active of kids. Measuring 21.75″H x 46.75″W x 12″D, the bookcase is the perfect size to store books, toys, art material shelf, files and folders, etc. The bookcase is easy to assemble and comes flat packed with all the necessary hardware and instructions. It is also easy to care for and can be wiped clean with mild soap and water solution.

This bookcase and toy organizer is not only practical and functional, but it also adds a fun and playful touch to your child’s room. It can also be used as a Montessori classroom furniture, school classroom furniture, daycare and preschool shelving, and as a low shelf for home office or even offices. The versatility of this bookcase makes it an excellent investment for any household with kids.

The bookcase is certified for low VOCs, TSCA, and CPSIA compliant. It features fully rounded corners and edges for maximum safety. The safety features ensure that your child can play and explore their favorite toys and books without any risk of injury. This bookcase is the perfect addition to any child’s room, providing the necessary space for storage and organization while also ensuring their safety.

In conclusion, the 2-shelf 3-compartment kids bookcase and toy organizer is an excellent investment for any household with kids. The bookcase is constructed from 100% Birch Plywood with mortise & hex screw joinery, making it sturdy and durable. It is easy to assemble and care for, and its versatility makes it an excellent investment for any household with kids. The bookcase is certified for low VOCs, TSCA, and CPSIA compliant, ensuring your child’s safety while they play and explore their favorite toys and books.



