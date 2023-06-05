Montgomery County news: Montgomery County: 5 Essential Updates for June 5

Five things to know today and the 10-day weather forecast

It’s Monday, May 22, and here are five things to know today and the 10-day weather forecast.

Transportation: The ramp from northbound MD355 to the outer loop (westbound) of I-495 will be temporarily closed for several hours a day.

Starting from Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, the Maryland State Highway Administration (MDSHA) will temporarily close the ramp from northbound MD355 to the outer loop (westbound) of I-495 for several hours a day to complete a drainage project. The closure is weather permitting.

MCPS: Commencements on June 5

Two Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will hold their commencement ceremonies on June 5. Clarksburg High School will have its ceremony at 10 a.m. at Mount St. Mary’s University featuring Councilmember Will Jawando. The Alternative Education Programs at the Blair G. Ewing Center will have its ceremony at 10 a.m. at James Hubert Blake High School Auditorium.

Foster Parent: Information Virtual Meeting from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Interested in learning more about becoming a licensed foster parent in Montgomery County? Attend the virtual information meeting from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. To RSVP, send an email to fprecruiter@montgomerycountymd.gov, and a link will be sent.

Pride Month Celebration: Week of June 4-June 10.

Residents can join the Pride Month celebrations in Montgomery County from June 4 to June 10. There will be various events and activities throughout the week to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

(ICYMI): For the fifth year in a row, county leaders raised a Pride flag in Rockville to mark the start of Pride Month.

On June 1, county leaders raised a Pride flag in Rockville to mark the start of Pride Month. The flag-raising ceremony has become an annual tradition in Montgomery County.

10-Day Weather Forecast

The weather in Montgomery County over the next ten days is expected to be warm and sunny, with some scattered thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid-80s, while the lows will be in the upper 60s.

Conclusion

There you have it, folks. These are the five things to know today and the 10-day weather forecast in Montgomery County. Stay safe, stay informed, and have a great week ahead!

Montgomery County news Local events in Montgomery County Montgomery County updates Montgomery County headlines Montgomery County current affairs

News Source : Montgomery Community Media

Source Link :5 Things to Know Today, June 5, In Montgomery County/