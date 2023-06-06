“Montgomery County news”: Montgomery County: 5 Important Updates to Keep in Mind Today, June 6

Montgomery County: Five Things to Know on June 6

It’s Tuesday, June 6, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County.

Board of Education Budget Vote: Today, Board of Education (BOE) members will vote to adopt the school budget. The agenda can be found on the BOE website. This decision will have a significant impact on the education system in Montgomery County. Pedestrian Safety Outreach: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) Pedestrian Safety Team will be at the Giant Food on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda from 4 to 8 p.m. They will be promoting pedestrian and bike safety to the residents of Montgomery County. The MCDOT team will be providing information and interactive activities for all ages. Food Distribution: Up County Hub at Church of Nazarene will be hosting a food distribution event from 2 to 3 p.m. This event is open to all and will provide food to those in need. The Church of Nazarene is located at 8921 Warfield Rd, Gaithersburg. Salsa Night: AM Salsa and Danceintime will team up from 7-9 p.m. to bring a free “Outdoor Salsa Night” to Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring. This event is part of the Twilight Tuesdays series and is open to all. The evening will include lively music from DJ Danilo and promises to be a fun-filled night. Water Safety (ICYMI): In case you missed it, residents of all ages enjoyed a local water park while learning about safety. The event was organized by the Montgomery County Recreation Department and aimed to educate residents on the importance of water safety.

