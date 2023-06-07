Montgomery County news: Montgomery County: Important Updates for June 7

5 Things to Know in Montgomery County on June 7, 2023

Are you looking for things to do in Montgomery County today? Here are five things you need to know for Wednesday, June 7.

Graduation Season is Here

It’s graduation season, and three Montgomery County high schools will be holding their commencement ceremonies today. Bethesda Chevy-Chase, Northwest, and Springbrook high schools will celebrate the accomplishments of their graduates on this special day. Congratulations to the Class of 2023!

Learn About Best Practices for Buying Recycled Products

The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection is holding a webinar from 9-10:30 a.m. on best practices for purchasing recycled-content products for businesses and organizations. The webinar is part of the SORRT Business Recycling Program, which aims to reduce waste and promote sustainability. If you’re interested in learning how to close the loop and buy recycled, register for the webinar here.

Attend a Public Hearing About the Redland Road Bridge Replacement Project

At 6:30 p.m., a virtual public hearing will be held about the Redland Road Bridge Replacement project. The project involves replacing the existing bridge over Watts Branch in Derwood, MD, and improving the roadway approaches. If you would like to learn more about the project and provide feedback, register for the public hearing here.

Find Food Resources in Montgomery County

If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance, there are several food giveaway events happening in Montgomery County today. Check out the list of events here to find a location near you.

Visit Gaithersburg Skate Park

If you’re looking for a fun outdoor activity, head to Gaithersburg Skate Park. The park is designed for skateboarders, inline skaters, and BMX bikers and features ramps, bowls, and rails. It’s a great place to practice your skills and meet other riders. Admission is free, and the park is open from dawn to dusk.

