Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after vehicle pursuit in Clarksville

Search for Suspect After Vehicle Pursuit in Clarksville, TN

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Tennessee is on the lookout for a suspect after a vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. The pursuit began in the Pageant Lane area when the suspect’s vehicle was identified as stolen. During the pursuit, the suspect fired at a deputy before crashing the vehicle near Baker Street and Stafford Street and fleeing on foot. The suspect is described as a male with dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a black hoodie. Officials warn that he is armed and dangerous, and community members are advised to stay in their homes and report any suspicious activity to 911. No further information is available at this time.

