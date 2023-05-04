Montgomery house fire Today : Montgomery house fire claims the life of a man

Deadly House Fire in Montgomery

Montgomery Fire/Rescue has confirmed a deadly house fire that occurred early Thursday. The incident happened in the 100 block of Salem Drive around 5 a.m. when crews responded to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the single-story home was already engulfed in flames.

Victim Identified

Fire officials have confirmed that a 61-year-old man was found inside the home. Despite their efforts to revive him, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

No Other Injuries Reported

Fortunately, no one else was found inside the home, and no other injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

