Montreal Amber Alert success : Amber Alert activated in Montreal results in safe recovery of missing infant.

Amber Alert leads to safe recovery of missing baby in Montreal

Montreal police have located a five-month old baby who was reported kidnapped on Tuesday afternoon, triggering an Amber Alert. The alert was issued for Chombo-Baraka Babayabo-Barry, who was allegedly abducted by Armand Babayabo. The public was asked to be on the lookout for a 2011 Ford Focus. Within 20 minutes of the alert being triggered, the police issued a statement saying both missing people had been located.

The Amber Alert caused cell phones in the region to sound an alarm, but there was no further information provided on Quebec’s Ministry of Public Security website. There were also no recent posts on Amber Alert Quebec’s social media. Montreal police have indicated that the alleged abduction took place in the borough of Verdun.

News Source : CBC

Source Link :Missing baby found safe in Montreal after Amber Alert triggered/