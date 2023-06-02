“Montreal Metro Station Reviews”: Insights from Google Reviews of Montreal Metro Stations Expose Passengers’ True Opinions

The Passionate World of Montreal Metro Station Google Reviews

Few things capture the spectrum of human thought quite like Google reviews. From restaurants to services, these reviews exist for plenty of labelled structures on the map, including Montreal metro stations. From wrong-headed diatribes about unhoused people to dedicated essays about metro architecture, metro station Google reviews unlock a special passion in reviewers that is just about unmatched. For this little experiment, we looked at some of the most popular stops in the city’s more central boroughs, arranged here from lowest to highest rating.

Guy-Concordia (3.7/5)

The lowest-rated station from our list was this popular spot, which one reviewer called an “alright station” with “weird tile patterns.” Another review pleaded with the STM to beautify the place, saying, “something is missing. It needs an artistic touch into the chaos!” The issue is “hard to pinpoint” for this picky Montrealer, who suggested, “put[ting] some colors into the alleys.” Another intrepid travel writer said, “review for a metro? Well, it’s a good metro!” Fair enough.

Saint-Laurent (3.8/5)

Some stations had fewer interesting reviews than others, but Saint-Laurent’s were rich with information despite being few and far between. User Carlos CA wrote that the station “will remain ugly for a long time to come,” adding that the outside of the station “often looks more like a dump than a metro station.” Another reviewer added that they “got drunk and passed out here the other night,” rating the experience a “10/10, would vomit there again.”

Berri-UQAM (4.0/5)

Now we’re above the 4/5 cutoff and entering into stations that are better loved by the public. One reviewer called Berri-UQAM “a place where you could get on subway,” which is honestly so true. User Philippe Faunom called it “a well-organized mess,” and another reviewer added that it’s “a beautiful labyrinth.”

Mont-Royal (4.1/5)

Most of the interesting reviews for Mont-Royal target the winding series of new staircases, which the STM constructed following the installation of elevators. A reviewer described the process as “very long works for very little accessibility,” pointing out that “people who have difficulty with so many steps” and “parents with young children” might struggle to use the station. Another reviewer complained that they “want to take the subway, not a gym membership.” Finally, user Joel Prittie found themselves to be “a little cranky because I can no longer win the ‘exit first from the metro and charge up the escalator’ award I have secretly been giving myself for years.” Prittie added that they “also think the new grass roof needs roof-goats.”

McGill (4.2/5)

McGill had almost no reviews of note, with many reading simply “ordinary” or “acceptable” (though the latter was a five-star review, so a little confusing there). But one reviewer lauded “the fantastic station design and art,” before asking, “why are there no restrooms here?” I don’t know, man, take it up with the STM gods.

Lionel-Groulx (4.2/5)

An unnamed Google reviewer called Lionel-Groulx “good.” Another called it “nice,” while admitting that, during rush hours, the station can become apocalyptic. “Everyone is fighting to get in the metro,” they wrote, which is I suppose something people might do if the world was ending. User Daniel Goldwater called the station “a bit outdated in its style” but conceded that “I guess the orange bubbly floor is funky.”

Place-des-Arts (4.3/5)

The best-rated station of those we examined (which included more not listed here because they were boring) earned some deeply scathing remarks, like a one-star review reading, “the bathroom stall of all metro stations.” Another reviewer called it out for smelling like pee, writing that “the smell of urine in the station motivates me to work harder so I can buy a car and don’t have to take the metro.” Yikes. Finally, one review left the station’s quality more up in the air. “I didn’t notice anything special with this metro station,” the four-star review admits, adding that “it didn’t win my heart.” “However, it’s nice on the way out.”

In conclusion, while Google reviews of Montreal metro stations may not be the most reliable source of information, they do provide a glimpse into the passionate and diverse opinions of riders. From critics of station design to those who find joy in the chaos, these reviews showcase the unique relationship between Montrealers and their metro system.

