Montreal organized crime claims responsibility for daytime shooting and death of Francesco Del Balso – Obituary

Francesco Del Balso Killed in Daylight Shooting, Says Montreal Organized Crime

Francesco Del Balso, a reputed member of the Montreal Mafia, was fatally shot in broad daylight on Monday morning. The incident occurred in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough of Montreal, where Del Balso was known to reside.

According to sources within the Montreal organized crime community, Del Balso was a long-time member of the Rizzuto crime family, one of the most powerful mafia organizations in Canada. His death is believed to be linked to ongoing turf wars and power struggles within the Montreal underworld.

Del Balso had a lengthy criminal record, with previous convictions for drug trafficking, extortion, and other organized crime-related offenses. He had been released from prison in 2019 after serving a sentence for his involvement in a major drug trafficking ring.

The shooting marks the latest in a series of violent incidents in Montreal’s underworld in recent years. The city has seen a surge in organized crime activity, with multiple high-profile murders and shootings linked to the ongoing power struggle within the city’s criminal underworld.

Francesco Del Balso's death is a tragic reminder of the toll that organized crime can take on individuals and communities. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.





