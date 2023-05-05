Montreal West Island CIUSSS Today : Montreal West Island CIUSSS sued for $2.2M by woman whose husband died early in pandemic

Montreal’s West Island health agency, CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, is being sued by Amoti Furaha Lusi for $2.2 million in compensation for the loss of her husband, Désiré Buna Ivara. She accuses the health agency of not doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Centre d’hébergement Foyer Dorval, where she worked. Her husband contracted COVID-19 from her and spent a month in a coma before his death in 2020, just short of earning his PhD. Lusi’s lawsuit also names a manager and a co-worker whom she alleges ignored the signs and put her at risk.

Ivara had immigrated to Quebec from Congo in 2004, with the hope of making a better life for his family. His wife and oldest children joined him a few years later, and the family settled in Deux-Montagnes, 40 kilometres northwest of Montreal. He died leaving behind his wife, who was pregnant at the time of his death, and their five children, the youngest of whom is now two years old.

According to the lawsuit, Lusi noticed that her colleague was showing symptoms associated with COVID-19 after he had taken two or three days off due to illness. She asked her boss to remove the man from work, but her boss refused and reassured her that he would not keep somebody at work if it put others at risk. This decision exposed Lusi to the virus, the suit alleges. The man was only sent home several days later after the union got involved, the suit says.

Then by April 6, Lusi showed symptoms. A day later, her family showed signs as well. They all tested positive and went into isolation in accordance with government guidelines, the suit says. About five days later, Ivara was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Fuhara Lusi’s manager ignored his legal obligations by keeping the sick employee at work, and the CIUSSS was not doing enough to enforce Quebec Public Health’s instructions, the suit claims. The plaintiffs have suffered financial, moral, and immeasurable emotional harm arising from the faults of the defendants, the suit says.

Beyond expressing condolences to the family, CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal would not comment further as the case is now in court. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 2881 set up an online fundraising campaign that collected $118,895 for the family.

As for Jeanne, who managed to graduate high school with honours despite her loss, she said she hopes the lawsuit will help the world see what her family has gone through since her father’s death and how management didn’t listen to her mother’s concerns. She said that her family tries not to focus on their sadness but to be nice and kind to one another, instead of always talking about all the sadness that came into their family.

