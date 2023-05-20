Monu : Arrest made in Ludhiana drug death case; victim identified as Monu

Man named Monu found dead in Ludhiana, seven accused including Sukhwinder Singh alias Bunty booked

Seven individuals have been booked and one has been arrested by the police for allegedly providing drugs to a 31-year-old man, identified as Monu, whose body was discovered on a vacant plot in Ludhiana, Punjab. The arrested individual has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, while the others who were booked are Rakesh Kumar, Paras Sahni, Rajan Dhudia, Gurpreet Singh, Aakash, and Bablu. Monu’s mother, Jaspal Kaur, filed a complaint, stating that her son had left the house with Bunty on Wednesday evening, promising to return shortly. When he didn’t return, the family searched for him and on Thursday morning, locals informed them that Monu’s body was lying on a vacant plot. Monu’s mother claimed that he was undergoing drug de-addiction treatment but was a drug addict, and alleged that Bunty had given him drugs again, leading to his death. During questioning, Bunty disclosed the names of the other suspects, who were subsequently booked. An FIR was registered under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

News Source : The Indian Express

1. Ludhiana drug death

2. Man found dead in Ludhiana

3. Arrest made in Ludhiana drug case

4. Drug-related deaths in Ludhiana

5. Police investigation into Ludhiana drug case