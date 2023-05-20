Monu Singh – victim name : Mason’s death: Sukhwinder Singh Bunty among 8 booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in Ludhiana, victim identified as Monu Singh

“Mason Monu Singh found dead, friend Sukhwinder Singh Bunty among 8 booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder”

Eight people have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a 30-year-old mason died under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana. One of the accused, Sukhwinder Singh Bunty of Dhandra village, a friend of the deceased Monu Singh, has been arrested. The other accused are Rakesh Kumar, Paras Sahni, Aakash, Rajan Dhudia, Gurpreet Singh, and Bablu. Monu’s mother, Jaspal Kaur, claimed that her son had left the house with Sukhwinder Singh Bunty on Wednesday and did not return. On Thursday morning, the residents informed her that Monu had been found dead in a vacant plot in the locality. The woman said her son was a drug addict and was undergoing treatment for addiction. Following the complaint, the police lodged an FIR against Sukhwinder and arrested him. Sukhwinder revealed the names of the other accused who have been booked. In his confession, Sukhwinder said that they had gathered in a park on Dhandra road and injected drugs in their veins. As Monu died, they escaped from the spot.

News Source : TNN

