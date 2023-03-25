Moore, author of Moore’s Law, dies at 94.

At 94 years of age, Gordon Moore, the creator of Moore’s Law, has passed away according to the @WSJ.

Gordon Moore, the renowned scientist who authored Moore’s Law, a key principle that predicted the exponential growth of computing power, passed away at the age of 94. News of his death was announced by Senator John Cornyn on Twitter on March 25th, 2023.

Moore’s Law, which states that computing power doubles every two years while decreasing in cost, has been a guiding principle for the semiconductor industry since its inception. The law, which Moore first introduced in a paper in 1965, has proven to be remarkably accurate and influential in shaping technology development for decades.

Moore was a co-founder of Intel Corporation, one of the world’s leading producers of semiconductors, whose products have been at the forefront of technological innovation for over 50 years. He served as CEO of the company from 1975 to 1987 and Chairman of the Board from 1987 to 1997.

Beyond his contributions to the tech industry, Moore was also a philanthropist and supporter of education. He and his wife founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, which has provided over $6 billion in grants to a range of organizations in areas such as environmental conservation, scientific research, and patient care.

Moore’s impact on the world of technology and beyond is immeasurable. His foresight and vision helped spur innovation in computing and other fields, transforming the world as we know it. His passing is a great loss for the industry and the scientific community as a whole. However, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of scientists and entrepreneurs who strive to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Source : @JohnCornyn



